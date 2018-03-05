'Grey's Anatomy' Star Kevin McKidd Gets Married for the Second Time Around, Is Expecting New Baby

ABC official website Featured in this image is actor Kevin McKidd, who plays Owen Hunt in "Grey's Anatomy"

Kevin McKidd gave his fans quite a surprise just recently when he announced that he has finally gotten married once again and is also expecting a baby.

On Friday, the "Grey's Anatomy" star took to his own website to announce the news of his new marriage. The 44-year-old actor confirmed that he has officially gotten married once again and this time, with his chef girlfriend Arielle Goldrath. Furthermore, the actor surprised his fans even more when he shared the news that he and his newly-wedded wife are expecting a baby together.

"Arielle and I are so happy to announce our marriage and new baby, who is soon to join our growing family," the actor announced. Not only that, he also shared a photo of the wedding showing himself and Arielle as they gleefully exit from the ceremony as husband and wife with the latter already showcasing an impressive baby bump. McKidd, who is native to Scotland, also wore a traditional green kilt.

According to PEOPLE, the wedding had been officiated by Rabbi Emma Lutz and was held at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu, California.

This is the actor's second marriage as he was previously married to Jane Parker. It should be remembered that their divorce had been finalized on Dec. 22, 2016, ending their 17 years of marriage. Prior to that, the former couple had been separated for quite a while, beginning in October 2015.

McKidd and Parker share two children together, Joseph, 17, and Iona, 15. As part of the divorce agreement, he would have to pay $22,440 in child support every month until they turn 18 as well as $65,096 in monthly spousal support.

As for how his children had received the news of their father's new marriage and the arrival of a new sibling, McKidd revealed that they are quite happy for the actor, saying, "My kids are happy for us too and are looking forward to the arrival of their newest sibling!"

The actor also revealed that his "Grey's Anatomy" family had attended the wedding.