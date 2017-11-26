'Gridman The Hyper Agent' Latest News: Tsuburaya's Non-Ultra Giant Hero Gets a Blu-ray Box Set in December

Tsuburaya Official Site The "Gridman: The Hyper Agent" Blu-ray Box Set is due out om December 20. Pre-order can be done via CD Japan.

Tsuburaya is releasing a Blu-ray box set for the 1990s tokusatsu series, "Denkou Choujin Gridman," also known as "Gridman: The Hyper Agent."

The box set will reportedly feature all 39 aired episodes contained in seven discs. Additionally, the set will also come with a special leaflet as well as non-credit videos of the series' opening and ending themes.

The series was broadcasted from April 3, 1993 to Jan. 8, 1994 and is credited for being the inspiration for the 1994 American series, "Superhuman Samurai Syber-Squad," which ran from Sept. 12, 1994 to April 1, 1995. This adaptation was produced by Tsuburaya Productions, Ultracom, and DIC Entertainment, with All American Television (presently, Fremantle Media) handling the distribution.

"Gridman" is the story of three computer-savvy kids named Naoto, Yuka, and Ippei, who worked together to create their very own videogame superhero. They would soon discover that their superhero has been possessed by an inter-dimensional police officer who calls himself, Gridman.

In order to pursue, and eventually defeat an evil program called Kahn Digifer, Naoto lends his strength to the cause by merging with Gridman and fighting Kahn Digifer's digitized monsters, which are being created by a social misfit named Takeshi.

Can Gridman, Naoto, and his friends stop the computerized demon from gaining strength enough to wreak havoc on the Human World?

The "Gridman: The Hyper Agent" box set is scheduled for release on Wednesday, Dec. 20, and will cost ¥32,900, tax inclusive. The set is now available for pre-order on CD Japan.

Tsuburaya Productions is best known for their popular Ultra Series, which is a tokusatsu series that falls under the Kyodai Hero (Giant Hero) subgenre. These types of series feature superheroes or robots that have the ability to grow to gigantic heights in order to fight giant monsters.

"Gridman" is Tsuburaya's last non-Ultra superhero production before "Bio Planet WoO."