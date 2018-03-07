'Grim Dawn' Update: Devs Announce 'Forgotten Gods' Expansion

Crate Entertainment

Forgotten Gods is the latest expansion to Crate Entertainment's critically acclaimed dungeon crawler action role-playing game "Grim Dawn," and it is set to release later this year.

"In the Forgotten Gods expansion, you will journey beyond the bounds of the Erulan Empire, traversing burning sands, lush oases and volcanic wastes to reach the sun beaten ruins of a city with secrets that should never have been disturbed," the developers announced on their forums.

"The flames of a forgotten god have been rekindled, sending ripples through the Eldritch realm and sowing terror even among the Witch Gods themselves."

Based on the brief description of the story as well as the promotional image attached to the announcement, it is clear to see that Forgotten Gods will take place in a desert-like locale, perhaps harkening back to Lut Gholein, the desert town that players reside in during the second act of Blizzard's "Diablo II."

While the team does not go into detail regarding what the new expansion will add, they tease that alongside the new area comes new powers, items, monsters, and many more. They say that more details will come as they approach their planned release date.

In October 2017, Crate Entertainment released Ashes of Malmouth, their first expansion to "Grim Dawn." In that expansion, they increased the maximum player level, added new locations, created two new classes that could mix with the vanilla ones, and added several new abilities and powers to further customize the player character.

So, while the developers have not given any concrete information as of now, it can be safe to assume that upgrades and perks of a similar scale should show up in Forgotten Gods as well. No release date has been announced as of yet, but they write that they are making good progress to release it by the second half of 2018.

"Grim Dawn" is available on PC now. During the Forgotten Gods announcement, the developers also confirmed that they are currently working on an Xbox One port of the game.