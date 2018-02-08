'Grimm' Alum David Giuntoli to Star in New ABC Drama Pilot Titled 'A Million Little Things'

YouTube/Grimm A screenshot of Det. Nick Burkhardt (David Giuntoli) from the occult detective series “Grimm.”

Former "Grimm" star David Giuntoli will be headlining the pilot for an ABC drama that could potentially become a new series.

It has been confirmed that David Giuntoli will be starring in the pilot episode for the drama-comedy "A Million Little Things" thus jumping from NBC to CBS and now the ABC network.

In "A Million Little Things," the 37-year-old actor will play the role of Eddie, who is a former frontman of a local band. Now, he is a music teacher as well as being a full-time dad. While Eddie may love being a father, the character couldn't help but feel what his life would have been if he had made different choices. His life is further complicated by his failing marriage.

The comedy-drama pilot will center around a group of friends who seem to be stuck in each of their own lives for whatever reason, and when one of them unexpectedly dies, they finally realize how it's time for them to start living.

The script for the "A Million Little Things" pilot had been written by DJ Nash who will also serve as executive producer alongside Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor of Kapital Entertainment. Apart from DJ Nash, the project is also being led by Kapital Entertainment and ABC Studios.

As for Giuntoli, it has been reported that he had been among the most sought-after actors for pilots this season and after receiving multiple offers from many different projects, the actor had ultimately chosen "A Million Little Things."

His most recent work had been the CBS pilot for the drama "Mission Control," but most people would know him as Detective Nick Burkhardt on the popular NBC series "Grimm" which had just concluded with its seventh season in March 2017. In the show, Giuntoli works to fight supernatural creatures in order to main the balance between humanity and the mythological beings known as Wesen.

As for his film credits, David Giuntoli also appeared on the 2016 biographical war film "13 Hours."