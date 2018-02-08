'Grimm' Star David Giuntoli Joins ABC Drama 'A Million Little Things'

David Giuntoli could return to television a year after the end of "Grimm." The actor signed up to lead the ABC drama series "A Million Little Things."

The upcoming show hails from writer and executive producer DJ Nash ("Growing Up Fisher") under Aaron Kaplan's Kaplan Entertainment banner. The series has been described as a drama with a touch of comedy.

Giuntoli will play Eddie, who is a music teacher and a stay-at-home father in "A Million Little Things." The character, who struggles with marital issues, will reminisce what life might have been like if he made a different choice. Eddie used to be the lead singer of an up and coming local band in his younger days.

Producers and casting directors of "A Million Little Things" are still looking to cast three more actors and four actresses to make up a group of friends. Nash revealed that parts of the story would be based on his experiences after losing one of his closest friends.

The series will supposedly have a similar tone with "The Big Chill." The 1983 film that starred Tom Berenger, William Hurt, Kevin Kline, Jeff Goldblum, Meg Tilly JoBeth Williams and Glenn Close focused on adults in mid-life who reminisced the best times in the 15 years of friendship after one of them committed suicide.

Giuntoli led "Grimm" for NBC from 2011 to 2017. He played Nick Burkhardt, the Portland detective who learned that he's actually a Grimm just like his ancestors. They have the ability to see monsters or Wesen disguised as humans and kill these evil forces.

Following the end of "Grimm," Giuntoli was supposed to star in "Mission Control" with Poppy Montgomery on CBS. The network, however, declined to order the show to series.

ABC has not yet set the premiere date for "A Million Little Things" since its still in pre-production. It will be part of the network's 2018-2019 program slate if the project moves forward.