Grimms Notes Official Site Key visual art for “Grimms Notes Repage,” the upcoming major update for Square Enix’s popular mobile role-playing game, “Grimms Notes.” The game is getting adapted into an anime soon.

An upcoming anime adaptation has officially been announced for Square Enix's popular mobile role-playing game, "Grimms Notes."

The Japanese game developer made the announcement during the event, "Grimm's Notes Kansha-sai 2018," which was held last Saturday, Jan. 20, in Tokyo, Japan. Further details will be revealed at a later time, but Square Enix has already confirmed that the anime adaptation will not consist of mere five-minute episodes.

Could this also be an indication that the upcoming adaptation will be a television series? Or perhaps a special original video animation (OVA) that will be bundled up with future game updates? There is also always the possibility that the adaptation may turn out to be a full-length anime film instead. The developer has promised to reveal the upcoming adaptation's format in the coming months.

The game features various characters from classic fairy tales like "Aladdin and the Magic Lamp," "Alice in Wonderland," and "Cinderella," and is set in a world created and run by beings known as Story Tellers.

Each inhabitant of this world is given a Book of Fate at birth, which contains the story of his entire life in advance. However, complicating things are the so-called Chaos Tellers, who are rogue Story Tellers who have been sneakily writing bad and unfortunate events into people's books. Those who possess the blank books of fate are then tasked to stop the Chaos Tellers and thus restore the world.

The event last weekend also showcased the upcoming major game update, "Grimm's Notes Repage," which is expected to be released in Japan later this month. This update will be featuring a brand new story.

"Grimm's Notes" will reportedly be released in South Korea, the United States, Canada, and 27 European countries soon via the Korean game publisher Flero Games.

The game was originally released in Japan in 2016 for Android and iOS devices.