'Grimoire of Souls' Is the New Multiplayer 'Castlevania' Game from Konami

"Castlevania" is back, or so it seems as Konami announced "Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls." It's not a console or PC game though; instead, Konami is making a multiplayer mobile game for the iOS.

That might be disappointing not just for Android users, but also for those looking for a more upscale "Castlevania" experience on modern home consoles, PC or even the Switch. To add to that, Konami looks to be launching the game exclusively in Japan, too, according to Gematsu.

Konami is now collecting sign-ups for a Japanese closed beta test on their website, and those in Japan lucky enough to be selected could receive their invites sometime in May.

"Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls" takes place in a future where Count Dracula is supposedly destroyed, his threat eliminated from the now peaceful world. A letter changes all that, though, as Genya Arikado now looks into the warning written in it.

"The Grimoire has run wild and Count Dracula will be resurrected," the missive warned, as Arikado heads off to investigate. He's joined by Lucy, an expert into the occult, and along the way, important characters from the "Castlevania" series will be making their appearance as well.

So far, "Castlevania" legends including Alucard, Simon Belmont, Shanoa, Maria Renard and Charlotte Aulin has been confirmed on Konami's website.

There's a focus on pairs in this game, similar to "Castlevania: Harmony of Despair," as Eurogamer noted. Aside from single player, Konami is also showing off a real-time co-op feature that players "around the world" can log into, which could hint at Konami eventually releasing the game outside of Japan.

Based on the screenshots, there's a PVE mode where four players can play together, and there looks to be a competitive mode, too. Teams of four can face another team in multiplayer battle, although details are yet to be released as of this time.

There's a music track selection screen shown as well, which suggests that players can listen to their choice of "Castlevania's" highly acclaimed soundtracks over the past games in the series.

It's a return for the iconic action platformer series, as Konami last came out with the rather short "Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2" back in 2014. "Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls" is still a mobile game, though, with all the limitations that come with it.

For those looking for a "Castlevania" game for modern consoles the Nintendo Switch, there's always the upcoming "Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night," by famed game designer Koji Iragashi himself. The Kickstarter-funded game is coming out to PC via Steam and GOG.com, as well as the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Switch.

"Castlevania: Grimoire of Souls" is currently in development, and a closed beta is set to start sometime in the middle of May this year for the iOS.