Group of Hardcore DCEU Fans Attempt to Sabotage 'Black Panther' Review Scores on IMDb

Facebook/ BlackPantherMovie Marvel's latest superhero movie the "Black Panther"

Ahead of "Black Panther's" international release, some DCEU fans have promised to sabotage the film's scores on Rotten Tomatoes. Now, the same group is suspected of tampering with the film's reviews on IMDb.

Last week, a group of DCEU fans created a Facebook page called "Down with Disney," promising to mess with the scores of future Disney and Marvel projects. The faction claimed themselves responsible for the very low user scores of "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" on Rotten Tomatoes, which became highly controversial last year due to the film's extremely disparate user score and critical reviews on the film review aggregation site. After stories of their plan to mess with "Black Panther" spread online, Facebook took down the page.

Now that "Black Panther" is hitting theaters in a couple of days, members of "Down with Disney" are said to flock into Reddit and 4chan to express how unhappy they are about being silenced on Facebook. While waiting for "Black Panther" to arrive in theaters so they can also sabotage the film's scores on Rotten Tomatoes, they are tampering with the film's user score on IMDb to make the film look terrible.

For weeks, "Black Panther's" IMDb score was quite impressive, ranging from 8/10 to 10/10. Following a few days, however, a wave of 1-star ratings have popped up, pushing the film's total score down to only 6.7/10. The 1-star scores currently make up around 23.1 percent of the film's total rating, although the positive reviews still outweigh the negative.

Despite the internet trolls' efforts to bring down the reviews for "Black Panther," film director Ryan Coogler said in a recent statement that the negative reviews did not bother him at all. Instead, he encouraged people from all backgrounds and cultures to come see the movie and see for themselves how good it actually is.

"Black Panther" will open in theaters on Feb. 16.