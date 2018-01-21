'Grown-ish' Officially Renewed for Second Season by Freeform

(Photo: Facebook/grownishTV) Promotional image for "Grown-ish."

It's official: "Grown-ish" is coming back for season 2.

News of the show's renewal was announced by Freeform on Thursday, just one day after the fourth episode of season 1 aired. The spinoff of ABC's critically acclaimed sitcom "Black-ish" was given a 20-episode second-season order — seven episodes more than the initial 13-episode order for the pilot season.

Starring "Black-ish" original star Yara Shahidi, the half-hour comedy focuses on a teen heading off to college as she deals with social issues, alongside complexities involving both students and university administrators.

The story explores Zoey's (Shahidi) adventures as she embarks on a new chapter in her life: being an independent young adult. Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Rainbow's (Tracee Ellis Ross) stylish, popular and entitled 17-year-old daughter must learn to navigate the ups and downs of her new life as a freshman at Cal U.

On Friday, USA Today's Carly Mallenbaum‏ tweeted a clip of Shahidi's reaction after hearing the renewal news for the first time. The young actress smiled and hugged creator Kenya Barris during the first-ever Freeform Summit.

According to reports, the pick-up comes amid Freeform's efforts to expand its originals to four nights a week. The network is currently working on utilizing its lineup of blockbuster films as lead-ins to increase viewership for its scripted programs.

"Grown-ish" is part of Freeform's original scripted slate that also includes famed shows such as "Shadowhunters," "The Bold Type," "Beyond" and "Famous in Love." Also joining the roster are newcomers "Cloak and Dagger," "Siren" and "Alone Together."

Freeform is now preparing for the release of the "Pretty Little Liars" spinoff starring original stars Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish. "The Fosters" will also have its own offshoot after the latest installment, while "Young and Hungry's" fate has yet to be determined.

"Grown-ish" season 1 airs every Wednesday night at 8 p.m. EST on Freeform. A release date for season 2 has yet to be announced.