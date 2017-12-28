'grown-ish' Season 1 News: Opening Credits Intro Features Original Song from Recurring Stars

Facebook/grownishTV Promotional image for 'grown-ish'

The first season of "grown-ish" will premiere next week, and the show's opening credits intro has been released in anticipation of its arrival.

The opening credits intro features an original song from Chloe and Halle Bailey, who are the proteges of Beyoncé. The sisters are also part of the show's cast, playing the roles of Sky and Jazz Forster, respectively.

The spin-off to ABC's "black-ish," "grown-ish" follows Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Bow's (Tracee Ellis Ross) eldest daughter, Zoey (Yara Shahidi), as she ventures into the next chapter of her life: college. The show will premiere with two back-to-back episodes, titled "Late Registration" and "B****, Don't Kill My Vibe."

The synopsis of the series premiere states that a confident Zoey will arrive at California University, positive that she will be the school's new star. However, she will soon discover that she does not have everything in life figured out and that she still has a lot to learn.

The next episode will show Zoey trying to squeeze everything into her packed schedule because she has a "fear of missing out," otherwise known as FOMO. With schoolwork, extracurricular activities, and keeping an active social life on her plate, she will try to juggle all these, but it remains to be seen whether she will be successful.

A sneak peek into the first episode has also been released by Freeform. It opens with Zoey in her dorm room, getting dressed and preparing her bag to go to a midnight class that "no one in the right mind would ever want to be in." The class consists of several colorful characters, including an interesting professor, Charlie Telphy (Deon Cole).

But, juggling the many facets of college life will not be Zoey's only problem. As shown in previous promos, she will also face some challenges when it comes to dating. Thankfully, she has a great group of friends who will help her navigate through everything.

"grown-ish" season 1 will premiere on Wednesday, Jan. 3, at 8 p.m. EST on Freeform.