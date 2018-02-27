Facebook/grownishTV Promotional image for 'Grown-ish'

The upcoming episode of "Grown-ish" season 1 will see the entire campus of Cal U on lockdown.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Who Gon Stop Me," states that a drug dealer will get shot within the grounds of Cal U, causing the entire campus to go on lockdown. Vivek (Jordan Buhat) will find himself becoming personally involved as he gets reeled into the underground drug world.

A sneak peek video for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Sky (Halle Bailey) and Jazz (Chloe Bailey) purchasing over-the-counter medicine as recommended by their doctor. Aaron (Trevor Jackson) arrives, and it is clear that he is also there to buy medicine for the flu. He asks them what they are searching for, but Sky and Jazz have no idea what kind of medicine to buy because they never had to do it themselves in the past.

The next sneak peek video finds with Zoey (Yara Shahidi), Ana (Francia Raisa) and Nomi (Emily Arlook) at a table. Vivek arrives, and the girls voice out their concerns about Vivek because the school administration is "cracking down on dealers." Zoey asks him to stop dealing for a while due to recent events, but it is clear that Vivek has no intention of doing that.

"With Arturo gone and the other dealers on campus laying low, the demand was high," Zoey narrates. "And Vivek, the only guy brave—or stupid—enough to keep dealing, had the supply. And pretty quickly, he also had the monopoly."

Because of his newfound status on campus, Vivek is now the man everyone wants to be acquainted with. With his popularity shooting up, Zoey no longer has to wait for a table like everyone else. Luca (Luka Sabbat), on the other hand, is more concerned about Vivek stealing his European kiss thing.

"Grown-ish" season 1 airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on Freeform.