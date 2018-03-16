Facebook/grownishTV Promotional image for 'Grown-ish'

The upcoming episode of "grown-ish" season 1 will see relationships being explored.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Crew Love," states that Zoey (Yara Shahidi), Aaron (Trevor Jackson), and Luca (Luka Sabbat) will deal with their problems about modern-day relationships.

Jazz (Chloe Bailey), on the other hand, will enjoy her new romance, while Ana (Francia Raisa) will come to the realization that she is the tamest in their group of friends during a round of "Never Have I Ever."

All this will happen as the gang prepares for the Freshman Formal.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Jazz coming out of the bathroom inside the dorm of the guy she is dating. As she comes out, the sound of the toilet flushing is heard. The guy asks her if she is okay since she was in the bathroom for a long time. Jazz hesitates, clearly embarrassed by what just happened.

Without having to say it, Jazz confirms that she just took a dump in the bathroom and warns the guy not to go inside for a while.

"So, are we, like, together now?" the guy asks Jazz, who shoots him a look.

The scene then cuts to Jazz telling Ana, Sky (Halle Bailey) and Nomi (Emily Arlook) about the incident. She giddily recalls to them that there were already baby wipes ready for her in the bathroom when she slept over the following time. And, while the other girls all find the gesture sweet, Zoey looks disappointed and seems to find it shallow.

The previous episode focused more on Ana and Aaron, who both organized protests at their campus. However, instead of cooperating, the two found themselves at each other's throats, which resulted in a consequence that everyone had to suffer. In the end, though, Zoey managed to sort things out.

"grown-ish" season 1 airs Wednesdays, at 8 p.m. EDT on Freeform.