'grown-ish' Season 1 Spoilers: Zoey Channels Che Guevara In Protest Against 'The Man' Cal U

Facebook/grownishTV Promotional image for 'Grown-ish'

The upcoming episode of "grown-ish" season 1 will see Zoey (Yara Shahidi) protesting against Cal U.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Safe and Sound," states that Zoey and her friends will be mortified when Cal U threatens to close down Hawkins Hall. Deeming it as their "safe space," Zoey and the rest of the gang will put together a plan to protest the closing of the hall in an effort to save it.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with a "Join the Movement" invitation, with the movement being Zoey's protest against her own school. Zoey is seen adjusting her hat in front of a mirror as she talks to the camera like she usually does.

"So, you're probably wondering why I look like Che Guevara in Timberland heels," she says as the camera slowly zooms out to reveal her outfit. She turns around and excitedly informs the viewers that she is "getting ready to resist 'the Man,'" complete with an inspired look.

The next scene shows Aaron (Trevor Jackson) giving Ana (Francia Raisa) tips on how to put together a good protest. In order to get others to know about the issue, he tells her to put their cause out on social media, which is the fastest way to spread information. He also suggests starting a petition and getting as many signatures as they can.

Of course, their cause will catch on quicker if they have a catchy slogan. So, Aaron shows Ana and Zoey their own slogan, which has already been printed. Their slogan is "black dorms should matter," and he seems proud that their hashtag, #bdsm, is trending on Twitter. Unfortunately, that abbreviation already exists and has an entirely different meaning.

Zoey and Ana put on confused looks, but Aaron eventually puts two and two together, arriving at the conclusion that they have to change their slogan.

"grown-ish" season 1 airs Wednesdays, at 8 p.m. EST on Freeform.