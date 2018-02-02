'grown-ish' Season 1 Spoilers: Zoey Confronts Her Feelings After Trying to Party Them Away

Facebook/grownishTV Promotional image for 'Grown-ish'

The upcoming episode of "grown-ish" season 1 will see Zoey (Yara Shahidi) escaping reality by partying her feelings away.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Un-Break My Heart," states that Zoey will turn to a life of partying in order to bury her feelings after a devastating breakup with the school's star basketball player. However, she cannot keep her feelings bottled up inside her for long.

A power blackout will suddenly take place on campus, which will keep her from going out and partying with her friends. Forced to stay in her dorm for the night, Zoey will have to face her feelings head-on so that she can start moving on.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Zoey, Ana (Francia Raisa), Nomi (Emily Arlook), and the twins, Jazz and Sky (Chloe and Halle Bailey), all gathered together around a handful of candles. Zoey is worried that Cash (Da'Vinchi) might think she is mad at him, but Nomi slaps that idea right in the face.

"Zoey, you are mad at him," she tells her. Zoey admits that she does feel angry with Cash, but that does not necessarily mean she wants him to know about her true feelings. She argues that she and Cash "have been cool," and that letting him find out that she is mad will "mess that up."

Ana stops Zoey right in her tracks, asking her what she means when she says that have been cool. Zoey tries to casually brush it off as nothing before taking a sip of her drink.

Nomi rightfully surmises that Zoey has been keeping in touch with Cash, and asks her to confirm it. Zoey, of course, does not want to confess. Instead, she beats around the bush and tries to play dumb.

"grown-ish" season 1 airs Wednesdays, at 8 p.m. EST on Freeform.