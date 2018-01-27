'grown-ish' Season 1 Spoilers: Zoey Considers Attending College Online

Facebook/grownishTV Promotional image for 'Grown-ish'

The upcoming episode of "grown-ish" season 1 will see Zoey (Yara Shahidi) struggling with a huge decision.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Cashin' Out," states that Zoey will find herself being put on the spot on national television, leaving her feeling uncomfortable. The event will have such a big effect on Zoey that she will then feel compelled to make a difficult decision that could undoubtedly alter her life and future.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It gives fans a glimpse at what Zoey's big decision is. It looks like the event on national television will make her feel so embarrassed that she will want to switch schools.

The clip opens with Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) giving her daughter a piece of her mind. She tells Zoey that she has "worked so hard to get in here," which will all be for naught if she chooses to leave. Zoey contends that the country is filled with other colleges, so she does not really need to worry about picking a different school to attend. In fact, she could even sign up for online schooling if she felt so inclined.

Bow is obviously not pleased with Zoey's argument. She spins around in disbelief before taking a seat on the bed, needing to gather her thoughts. Zoey sits down across her mother. Bow cannot believe that her daughter is even considering going to school online.

"Online is if you want to join the militia or become a Wiccan priestess or cyberstalk Dennis Haysbert," Bow argues. "Sweetheart, I had such high hopes for you!"

Both girls are caught off guard by Bow's admission, with Zoey feeling skeptic. When she asks Bow to confirm her "high hopes," the mother of five confesses the truth.

"You know I didn't," Bow says.

"grown-ish" season 1 airs Wednesdays, at 8 p.m. EST on Freeform.