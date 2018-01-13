'grown-ish' Season 1 Spoilers: Zoey Gets Close to the School's Basketball Star

Facebook/grownishTV Promotional image for 'grown-ish'

The upcoming episode of "grown-ish" season 1 will see Zoey (Yara Shahidi) getting close to the school's star basketball player.

The synopsis for the next episode, titled "Starboy," states that Dean Parker (Chris Parnell) will give Zoey will an interesting offer: he will give her a letter of recommendation if she agrees to tutor the school's star basketball player, Cash Mooney. And, while Zoey's relationship with the basketball star is purely professional, her friends will be convinced that there is something more between them.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Zoey and Cash sitting and studying together, with Aaron (Trevor Jackson) greeting the two of them. Aaron seems to be surprised that Zoey is with a new man — and not just any man to boot. The exchange is definitely awkward, especially since Aaron basically rejected Zoey in the previous episode.

Cash, not knowing who Aaron and what his relationship with Zoey is, mistakes him for a fan. He tells him that he cannot take a selfie with him right now since he is busy. However, he offers to take one at a later time. Zoey shoots Aaron a knowing smirk before he attempts to explain that he is not actually there to ask for a selfie. Cash apologizes to Zoey for the interruption, but she assures him that he should not be sorry at all. The clip ends with Zoey turning to the camera and asking, "Did you just see that?"

A sneak peek for the episode introduces Cash Mooney as a rising star in the basketball world, even being billed as "the #1 high school player in the country." Zoey seems confused that Cash specifically asked for her to tutor him, and Dean Parker shares her surprise.

"grown-ish" season 1 airs Wednesdays, at 8 p.m. EST on Freeform.