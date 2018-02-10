'grown-ish' Season 1 Spoilers: Zoey Jeopardizes Teen Vogue Fellowship By Oversharing on Social Media

Facebook/grownishTV Promotional image for 'Grown-ish'

The upcoming episode of "grown-ish" season 1 will see Zoey (Yara Shahidi) going through a problem involving social media.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Erase Your Social," states that Zoey will be granted the Teen Vogue fellowship she has been chasing after for quite a while. However, she will get carried away on social media by revealing a little too much, which will jeopardize both her reputation and her job.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It features Zoey being a little too obsessed with her social media account. The clip opens with Zoey at the Teen Vogue office talking to Luca (Luka Sabbat). And it is clear from her words that she is not very interested in what he is telling her.

"I love your company, but you're not the best storyteller," she tells him point-blank.

"I just don't think you're the best listener," he responds.

He recalls the time he attempted to confide in her about his father's alcohol abuse. While he is speaking, however, Zoey's phone starts beeping. He continues to go on about his father's alcoholism, but she does not listen to him at all. She tells the audience that she is completely unaware whether he is talking since she is too distracted by social media. She is happy about getting thousands of likes for a photo she posted. The photo shows Zoey posing with a pair of golden sneakers.

When Zoey finally hears Luca again, he is concerned about being haunted by his demons and followed by them throughout his life. He asks for some sort of response from her, but all she has to offer is an unconvincing "mm hmm."

It certainly looks like Zoey is moving on from her relationship with Cash (Da'Vinchi). With a little help from her friends in the previous episode, Zoey was able to confront her true feelings about their breakup. She was encouraged by her friends to focus on Cash's bad traits. And, after a while, she was finally able to say something negative about her ex.

"grown-ish" season 1 airs Wednesdays, at 8 p.m. EST on Freeform.