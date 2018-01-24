'grown-ish' Season 1 Spoilers: Zoey Ponders Switching Up Her Brand After Getting Hate on Instagram

Facebook/grownishTV Promotional image for 'Grown-ish'

The upcoming episode of "grown-ish" season 1 will see Zoey (Yara Shahidi) considering a change in social media lifestyle.

The synopsis for the next episode, titled "C.R.E.A.M. (Cash Rules Everything Around Me)," states that Zoey will find that her Instagram has become a cesspool of haters and negative comments. Seeking to change this, she will contemplate altering her brand.

Sneak peeks of the new episode have also been released. The first one sees Nomi (Emily Arlook) looking for someone to talk to. Though reluctant, Ana (Francia Raisa) offers to listen to Nomi's problems in order to prevent her from taking a pill she randomly found on a Lyft ride. Nomi then lets herself in and informs Ana that she has split with David.

The second sneak peek shows Cash Mooney (Da'Vinchi) driving home with Zoey. The two are not speaking to each other. And, while Zoey tells the camera that she dislikes awkward silences, she also admits to having a knack for it. As proof, the scene flashbacks to when she missed her curfew.

Dre (Anthony Anderson) is reprimanding his daughter for her actions, though she remains completely still and silent. A week later, Dre is no longer yelling at her and is even putty in her hands. He offers to get her something to eat or drink, but she is still not talking to him. She does not even let him kiss her cheek. In the end, Dre gives her a wad of cash to make up for it.

"It's not a game I like," she says. "But when I play it, I play to win."

The final sneak peek finds Zoey in class, talking to her friends. The twins advise her to ditch Cash for what he did, which was to put her on blast after she was honest with him about her virginity. Vivek (Jordan Buhat) encourages her to "bounce this dude," but not until after his birthday party, which he hopes Cash will attend.

"grown-ish" season 1 airs Wednesdays, at 8 p.m. EST on Freeform.