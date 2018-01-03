'Grown-ish' Spoilers: Zoey Officially Begins Her Freshman Year in Special 1-Hour Premiere

(Photo: Facebook/grownishTV) Featured is a promotional image for Freeform's "Grown-ish."

Zoey Johnson (Yara Shahidi) opens a new chapter in her life when "Grown-ish" season 1 premieres tonight.

Titled "Late Registration," the first part of the premiere will see Zoey arrive at California University. Being one of the popular girls in high school, she is certain that she will be a hot shot on campus. As she adjusts to her new life as a college girl, the teen immediately learns she may have a little more maturing to do.

In the episode's second part titled "B--ch, Don't Kill My Vibe," Zoey deals with a new challenge when she experiences the "fear of missing out." She also attempts to juggle her time for extracurricular activities, schoolwork and partying.

Freeform previously released a teaser for the spinoff and it opens with Zoey having a phone call with her dad, Dre (Anthony Anderson). Zoey has only been in college for three days but it appears Dre is having difficulties accepting that his eldest child has left the nest. One scene also shows Zoey being lectured by her mom, Rainbow (Tracee Ellis Ross).

Speaking with The New York Times, Shahidi offered some teasers on what's in store for her character on the show. The actress said Zoey will make some huge realizations once she steps into the university for the first time.

"In the very first scene, she is like every other moment: extremely confident in who she is and still kind of annoyed by her father," said Shahidi. "But pretty immediately it's revealed that she has no clue what she's doing in college, and we kept Zoey amid that crisis. I think that's what the show really is about: how one forms relationships and their personal ethics in this new time."

"Grown-ish" season 1 debuts with a special hour-long premiere tonight at 8 p.m. EST on Freeform.