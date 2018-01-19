'GTA 5 Online' News: Rockstar Games Adds New 'Air Quota' Mode in Latest Update

Rockstar Games Rockstar Games adds the newest vehicle in "GTA V Online" -- the GT500.

The latest update for "Grand Theft Auto 5 Online" is now available, and it is packed with a new Adversary Mode called Air Quota.

As the new gameplay mode's name suggests, Air Quota will bring another set of challenges to players that will test their skills in facing enemies in a "gigantic aerial fracas." This mode will also pit four teams with four players each in a match.

"Work your way through every flavor of airborne combat the Los Santos skies have to offer the only way you know how - by blowing your opponents to bits with Missiles and Cannons," Rockstar Games said in a statement.

Players who will join Air Quota matches now will also be rewarded with double the amount of GTA$ and RP until Jan. 22.

Apart from the new air-based multiplayer gameplay, Rockstar has also added the latest vehicle in the mix -- the Grotti GT500 Sports Classic. Developers described the new car as "a shining example of Italian automotive excellence — seductively styled, and terribly uninterested in your health and safety."

"GTA 5 Online" players can now get their own Grotti GT500 via the in-game Legendary Motorsport.

As per usual tradition, every game update arrives with a set of discounts for in-game contents. This time, players can visit Maze Bank Foreclosures to get the currently available deals on various items. The Facility Styles, Facility Graphics, Security Room, Buckingham Pyro plane, and the armed HVY Nightshark vehicle are now available with 25 percent taken off of their original costs.

Players can also join the Plummet Premium Stunt Race and the Tongva Valley Time Trial until Jan. 22 to earn more bonus GTA$.

To access the Premium Stunt Race, players may proceed to their in-game mobile devices and open the Quick Job App or visit the yellow corona that can be spotted at Legion Square. Players who will finish in the top 3 will get triple GTA$ bonuses.