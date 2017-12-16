'GTA 5 Online: The Doomsday Heist' Is Now Available With New Missions and Weapons

Rockstar Games Promo image for 'GTA 5 Online: The Doomsday Heist'

Before 2017 ends, Rockstar Games launched the latest free update for their hit title "GTA 5 Online" called "The Doomsday Heist."

In its official announcement, the new game contents revolve around the story of billionaire Avon Hertz's discovery "that nefarious outside forces are working on a plan so diabolical it could end life as we know it."

According to the game's synopsis, the antagonist's plan was discovered through Hertz's network called Cliffford. As a response, Lester Crest was tasked to round up a team described as "deadly" and "crazy" to stop the bad guys. This is the group that gamers will have to control to meet their goal.

In the game, players can choose to assemble either an organization or a motorcycle club. However, there will be requirements on the types of members included in the team so a player's crew can play "The Doomsday Heist."

"First, one member of your crew needs to own one of the previously undisclosed IAA facilities hidden under Southern San Andreas, giving you access to the new advanced planning room where you will map out the steps to launch and complete each mission," Rockstar Games explained.

The latest expansion is composed of three main Heist acts that players need to accomplish. According to the announcement post, these objectives include: "Negotiating multiple ruthless Freemode prep missions, tactical setup operations, and experimental weapons and vehicles."

On a good note, there will be separate pot of winnings in every Heist act. Rockstar Games did not specify the rewards included but promised that they would be "big enough" that crew members will not hesitate to divide it among themselves.

To be able to finish every task, "The Doomsday Heist" update comes with a set of new weapons and new vehicles.

Players joining the heists have to go to the Mobile Operations Center or Avenger's Weapon Workshop and get the MKII upgrades to access the weapons namely Pump Shotgun, Special Carbine, Marksman Rifle, Heavy Revolver, Bullpup Rifle and SNS Pistol.

On the other hand, "The Doomsday Heist" update brought new vehicles including Comet Safari, Ocelot Pariah, Coil Raiden, Ubermacht SC1, and many more.