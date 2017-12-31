'GTA 5' Single-Player DLC Update: Did Rockstar Attempt to Make a Story DLC?

(Photo: Facebook courtesy of Grand Theft Auto V) Single player DLC may not be released anytime soon for "

With no single-player downloadable content (DLC) released for "Grand Theft Auto 5" yet, fans continue to hold out hope that Rockstar Games will come out with one someday.

Early in the release of "GTA 5," the studio teased that they will be releasing story expansions for the game, but not long after, its parent company Take-Two Interactive, hinted that they were not working on such.

However, the recent release of "Doomsday Heist," the latest update for "GTA Online," reinvigorated the buzz. "GTA" watcher Tezfunz2 took to Twitter to reveal that all the content he dug up two years ago in the game that he believed were included in a single-player DLC such the casino heist, jetpacks and "Clifford" revealed to be a smart AI, turned up in what is now being deemed the biggest update for the multiplayer component of the game.

This had many believing that Rockstar made its attempts to create single-player DLC for "GTA Online," but for some reason changed its mind over the course of the development.

Per Kotaku, many gamers are thinking that the online campaign evolving into a moneymaker for the studio led to the story DLCs getting the axe.

The publication also pointed out how the content in a document from four years ago passed around in the "GTA" community every now and then and is believed to contain information about the three supposed single-player expansions planned for "GTA 5" seems to be on the nail.

That is because much of the details there including an alien invasion attack and a Trevor and IAA-focused story all found their way to the game, but in the multiplayer side of things.

It is because of this that gamers are thinking that Rockstar tried to expand "GTA 5," but the lucrative online version paired by unknown issues or challenges they may have gone through while putting together the content led to the cancellation of these DLCs.

Just recently, however, the company has addressed the lack of story DLCs for "GTA 5," claiming that the game just did not need one. Rockstar director of design Imran Sarwar talked about the issue in an interview with Game Informer: