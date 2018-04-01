Rockstar Games An image from "GTA 5"

There has been a lot of buzz surrounding the successor of "Grand Theft Auto 5" even though Rockstar Games has yet to announce the next installment in its most successful franchise yet.

The most recent report about "GTA 6" is that it will not be released until 2021 at the earliest, which suggests that the title might be designed to take advantage of the horsepower upgrades next-generation consoles will have to offer.

Value Walk, however, believes that while the next "GTA" game will likely see the light of day after the next Xbox and PlayStation consoles have arrived, it will still likely come out for the current-generation consoles.

The publication believes that "GTA 6" will possibly be launched for the PS4 and Xbox One, and will later be released on the PS5 and Xbox Two, as the next versions of the Sony and Microsoft consoles are currently being addressed at the moment.

This is the launch pattern for "GTA 5," which was initially released on the PS3 and Xbox 360 in September 2013, and made the jump to the PS4 and Xbox One the following year.

When the fifth installment of the hit video game series came out, the PS4 and Xbox One were just two months old then so the title was initially released on the last-generation consoles.

This will likely be the case for "GTA 6" as well. If history repeats itself, those who decide at that point to pick up the next iterations of the PlayStation and Xbox will have to wait at least a year to get their hands on the game.

Of course, it is too early to tell what Rockstar really has planned for the "GTA" franchise. Their focus remains fixed on "GTA Online," which continues to prove itself to be a moneymaker for the studio.

The waiting has a lot of fans thinking what they want to see in "GTA 6." If they make enough noise, Rockstar might even consider the features they want to see in the game.

The folks over at PC Gamer hope that the next major installment of "GTA" will give them the option to play the single-player campaign co-op style.

Based on what Rockstar has said about the lack of new single-player expansions for "GTA 5," it is clear that the next games they will release in the series will be story-driven.

And since they are not looking to add to the campaign experience with downloadable content (DLC), the abovementioned publication believes that they might as well just allow co-op play in it.

PC Gamer also believes that "GTA 6" should have limited time narrative content like the one they did to "Red Dead Redemption 2" where the rewards are not always money. This way, they wouldn't need to whip up full-on single-player content but still build on the story.

At the moment, however, nothing has been confirmed yet. Since it looks like "GTA 6" will not see the light of day anytime soon, fans can focus first on "GTA Online" or Rockstar's upcoming title, "Red Dead Redemption 2."