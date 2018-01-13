'GTA 6' Release Date Might Not Be Until 2022, Says Analyst

Rockstar Games official website A promotional image for "GTA Online: Smuggler's Run."

Recent reports have revealed that despite the anticipation for "Grand Theft Auto 6," analysts have ultimately concluded that it might be released years from now. The conclusion comes from Wall Street gaming analyst, Michael Patcher.

"It's not coming out anytime soon. I'll take over/under in 2022. I say it comes out after 2022. Remember, Red Dead Redemption 2 comes out eight years after the first one- so the idea that GTA 6 comes out before 2021 seems ridiculous," said gaming analyst Patcher, as reported by The Inquisitr. "And Rockstar, the only announcements they've ever made more than a year before launch was because the launch itself was delayed. So best case, GTA 6 gets announced in 2020 for a 2021 release."

Further reports also noted that the conclusion comes after the apparent and consistent support that game developer Rockstar seems to be pouring in for "GTA 5 Online." Coupled with the impending release of "Red Dead Redemption 2," Patcher believes that it might be highly unlikely for Rockstar to announce the highly anticipated "GTA 6." The best theory in the rumor mill seems to be focusing on the upcoming release of the Western sequel for "GTA Online." As such, the team might be focused on marketing and post-launch support and may not have enough time to get on track for "Grand Theft Auto 6."

Despite the anticipation for "GTA 6," Rockstar seems to be determined to keep their plans and timeline under wraps as the game developer has yet to release official information about it. However, fans are expecting more information in the coming months, most likely in time for this year's Electronics Entertainment Expo (E3). In the meantime, fans can focus on "GTA Online" and the additional content to come. The popular game title is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.