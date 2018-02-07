'GTA 6' Release Date News: Game To Be The Biggest in Franchise's History

Rockstar Games A promotional image for "Grand Theft Auto V."

"Grand Theft Auto 6" could potentially be the biggest game in the series and Rockstar Games mean that literally. A former executive at the company revealed that the next installment will feature the biggest map in the series containing all the cities featured in the series.

Following the massive success of "GTA 5" when it was released in 2013, fans have been eagerly waiting for any news regarding the next installment fans of the series. Now, Ex Rockstar President Leslie Benzies shared some interesting new details regarding the game revealing that the team would "like to have one big world."

"Of course at some point we would like to have one big world containing all our cities and let the player fly between them and revisit their favourite areas," said Benzies. "In that context, re-imaging Vice City would be very interesting."

As for the game's story, Benzies says it still hasn't been settled. However, there are already rumors going around such as the possibility of "GTA 6" featuring the series' first female lead.

According to Benzies, the location is the deciding factor for the series as it decides what missions will be included, sidequests included. Characters and story take a back seat to this aspect of development as it serves as the foundation for the entire game. Needless to say, the setting will definitely be a fresh location series-wise and will likely be based on another major city.

Another big change will likely be the implementation of more first-person shooter gameplay. While the series has dabbled with the genre in the past, it is very likely that Rockstar will make "GTA 6" into a more legitimate FPS title.

And as for the game's release date, Rockstar has not been so forthcoming. While it would be nice to see a new trailer at this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo, the possibility of it happening is very slim.

Still, it's nice to know that development for the game is underway. With that in mind, it should be reasonable for the game to drop in 2021, at its earliest.