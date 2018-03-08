'GTA 6' Rumors: Gameplay Set in Vice City and South America?

Rockstar Games Gameplay still for "Grand Theft Auto: Vice City"

The most recent rumors about the anticipated release of "Grand Theft Auto 6" suggest that the game will be set in Vice City and South America.

2018 marks the fifth year of "GTA V's" release, but Rockstar Games is not expected to make any announcement about its sequel anytime soon, especially since the developer is busy completing the game "Red Dead Redemption 2" that is slated to launch later this year.

However, this has not stopped the occasional release of information from "sources" and "insiders."

Just this week, YouTube channel The Know reported on a couple of gameplay possibilities for "GTA 6." Its information reportedly came from insiders who had provided it with enough proof that made it "confident enough" to share the news with its more than 1.2 million subscribers.

The Know's sources said "GTA 6" was being internally called "Project Americas" and "will be based in Miami." But its hosts, Ashley Jenkins and Gustavo Sorola, also pointed out several possibilities with this information. The fictional Vice City is one of the favorite locations in the "GTA" franchise, and so there is a chance that players may see the game returning to it. However, the video game series has also featured the real city of Miami on several occasions.

On the other hand, the supposed internal codename given to "GTA 6," "Project Americas," is also rumored to hint at its other main locations. The new installment is also expected to come with a gameplay that allows players to travel back and forth to the United States and parts of South America.

Meanwhile, The Know also suggested that featuring multiple continents could mean that Rockstar will capitalize on developing vehicles such as yachts, helicopters and planes.

The speculated 2022 release date was also reiterated in The Know's report. According to its source, the game is likely to launch in three to four years since it is still in its early stages of development. It can be recalled that video game industry analyst Michael Pachter had previously speculated on seeing "GTA 6" around the same year.

On the other hand, Forbes contributor Dave Thier argued that with the whole lot of "GTA 6" rumors seen on the internet nowadays, these pieces of information coming from The Know could be purely speculations. However, he added that it was not entirely impossible for Rockstar to "reuse" Vice City as "GTA 6's" main location.