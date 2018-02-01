'GTA 6' Rumors: Highly Anticipated Game Sequel Not Expected to Arrive Earlier Than 2019

Facebook/GTA 5 Shown in the photo is the Pegassi Infernus Classic featured in "GTA 5."

With Rockstar Games slated to release one of its biggest games this year, "Red Dead Redemption 2," fans may need to extend their patience a little further as they wait for the studio to announce when "Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6)" will arrive.

While many fans are excitedly waiting for the arrival of "GTA 6," it is believed that the game cannot be expected to arrive earlier than 2019 at the very least. With Rockstar Studios releasing another important game this year, "Red Dead Redemption 2," it is but understandable why fans just cannot expect for a surprise announcement from the studio that it is releasing "GTA 6" this year as well.

However, some opine that it will not be surprising at all if the studio teases the highly anticipated game at the upcoming E3 (Electronic Entertainment Expo) this year. For some, a simple tease on the game can already be enough to satisfy the anticipation for now.

Some suspect that the delay in the arrival of "GTA 6" can be attributed to the success of "GTA 5 Online." With Rockstar Games raking in more money from the micro-transactions in the online game more than its offline version, it seems understandable why the studio is in no haste in releasing the game sequel.

Despite Rockstar Games being mum about the status of "GTA 6," though, speculations about the game continue to swirl online. Apart from the guessing game on when the game will be possibly released, the game sequel's location is also a favorite topic among the fans.

While earlier rumors claimed that "GTA 6" could be possibly set in Tokyo, it is now said that it is unlikely to be the case as Rockstar Games has, supposedly, scrapped the plan, thanks to the problematic road network of the said Asian city.

Hence, some suspect that the game sequel will eventually be set in the USA once more, most likely in its fictional and Miami-inspired Vice City.