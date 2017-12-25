'GTA 6' Rumors: Just How Far Away From Being Released Is The Eagerly Anticipated Sequel?

Facebook courtesy of Grand Theft Auto V 'GTA 6' is likely not coming out anytime soon

"Grand Theft Auto 6" is the often talked about yet still not confirmed title that many gamers are hoping to finally get a glimpse of.

Given that it has been more than four years since the initial release of the currently available "GTA 5," it is hard to blame fans for getting a little excited and a bit impatient as well.

Still, even though there is already a considerable amount of hype that has built up for this game and it seems like a lock to be a massive hit once it is made available, fans should probably temper their expectations with regards to its release.

Right now, it seems like the folks over at Rockstar have other things they want to focus on first before they get to work on the sequel.

"GTA Online" seems to be something that the developers are still looking to further enhance currently, as evidenced by the recent releases of new content. The feature-filled "Doomsday Heist" update does not look like the kind of end-of-life content drop that developers usually provide for games. If anything, it seems like something they can build upon further.

It is also quite interesting that the developers have decided to tie "GTA 5" and "Red Dead Redemption 2" together via the introduction of the Double-Action Revolver in "GTA Online." That seems like a sign that the devs are okay with the two titles crossing paths in some ways, and that could also be a hint that the next "GTA" game is still far enough into the future that linking it in some way to "Red Dead Redemption 2" is not a sensible move.

At this point, it just seems like fans would be better off not thinking too much about when "GTA 6" is coming out because they may have to think about that for quite a long time, and that stretch could be spent enjoying other titles.