'GTA 6' Rumors: Sequel's Main Setting, Travel Options To Be Featured Possibly Leaked

Sequel could take players either to Miami or Vice City, per the latest rumor

Facebook courtesy of Grand Theft Auto V Even the latest rumor is hinting that the follow-up to 'GTA V' will not be released for a while

"GTA 6" will be released eventually, that is no surprise. But what it will be like remains incredibly difficult to determine so far.

Well, a new rumor is aiming to at least provide fans with a few substantial tidbits to chew on as they continue to wait for the sequel.

A new video posted by The Know features hosts Ashley Jenkins and Gustavo Sorola discussing a rumor that came from an "inside source" who wished to remain anonymous. The two did note, however, that the source had provided enough information that they felt confident enough to talk about what this individual shared.

Arguably the most significant bit of information provided by the unknown source was a possible main setting for the sequel. According to the insider, the upcoming game will be set in either Miami or the franchise's facsimile of that location, which would be Vice City.

For those unaware, Vice City is an important setting in the history of the franchise.

Vice City has been featured in some earlier "GTA" games, and it is a beautiful locale that has charmed many visitors.

As seen in the GTA Wiki, Vice City is made up of two major islands and six smaller ones. The two major islands are further divided into districts. There are a lot of places to explore in Vice City, and that could make it an ideal location for "GTA 6."

The tipster also noted that the upcoming game was codenamed "Project Americas," and the reason for why that is the case is apparently because players will be given the option of traveling between North and South America.

That would be a big step forward for the franchise, and it sounds like the kind of feature that would work well within a potential next-gen offering.

Unfortunately, even this latest rumor is hinting that the game is not due out for a while, with 2021 mentioned as the earliest possible year for its arrival.

It is likely still going to be a long time before fans catch a glimpse of "GTA 6," but hopefully for them, official details will be provided sooner rather than later.