'GTA 6' Rumors: Which City Will the Next Installment Be Set In?

Facebook courtesy of Grand Theft Auto V Still unclear when the follow-up to 'GTA V' will be released

There is obviously a lot that remains unknown about the eagerly anticipated "Grand Theft Auto 6."

With developers still focused on "GTA 5's" online component as well as "Red Dead Redemption 2," it is really no surprise that the next installment of the super popular series is taking as long as it is.

Still, that has not prevented fans from wondering about what the next entry in the series could be like and where it could take them, which is why there are already rumors floating around that are aiming to fill in those knowledge gaps.

One such rumor recently came from SegmentNext.

Citing a source from "inside Rockstar Games itself," the website reported that the next game in the series was going to feature a location that was still set within the United States.

The games in the "GTA" series have previously taken place in fictionalized versions of existing major cities inside the United States. Fans probably would not mind staying in the U.S. again, though at this point, it is still difficult to determine which city the developers may be planning to feature.

A later article from SegmentNext featured some interesting things found in "GTA 5" that point to other locations such as Liberty City, North Yankton and Vice City. Any one of those locations could serve as a worthy main setting for "GTA 6," though there are other places being suggested.

Over on Reddit, Chicago was recently discussed as a potential setting for the upcoming game. While some fans are onboard with the idea, others were not quite as excited by it as they saw it as something that could look similar to locations that have been featured in the series before.

If developers are looking for a location that is quite different from the ones they have used previously but still also has some unique features, then maybe they could go with a place like Washington, D.C.

The location for "GTA 6" remains unknown at this point in time, and because of that, many fans will likely continue to search for more clues in the months and possibly years ahead.