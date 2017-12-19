'GTA Online' DLC Rumor: This Is the Closest Fans Can Get to a Single-Player Expansion

(Photo: Rockstar Games) A promotional image for "GTA Online: Doomsday Heist."

"Grand Theft Auto Online" ("GTA Online") just received its biggest mission yet in Doomsday's Heist, but per a new report, the new content was supposed to be released for the single-player campaign of the game.

Well-known "GTA" insider TezFunz2 pointed out how the content on Doomsday's Heist such as the casino heist and a jetpack were all rumored to be added to the game a couple of years ago, but as part of a single-player expansion, which the title is yet to get.

The "GTA" watcher dug up his old posts on the game's forums, in which he talked about the items that Doomsday's Heist has and how they were supposed to be part of something far bigger:

Two years ago, I've posted this in the SP DLC thread. Jetpacks are coming and Clifford (which I thought is a new city or a town) is the Supercomputer name! Cut content which was planned for SP DLC are used for online DLCs. Most of the content that came out with Heists were planned for SP DLC. Agent 14, the whole IAA lore ... etc. Now this further content that was planned for SP DLC as well.

That being said, it looks like Doomsday's Heist is the closest players can get to a "GTA 5" single-player downloadable content (DLC) at the moment, which they have been hoping to see in the flesh for years.

Just recently, Rockstar director of design Imran Sarwar explained in an interview with Game Informer that no story expansions for "GTA 5" were released before they did not feel the game needed it because it was "absolutely massive and very, very complete."

They focused on the multiplayer instead because they felt it "had a lot of potential," but that does not mean they are closing their doors on "GTA 5" single-player content: