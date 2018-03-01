Trademarks show updated logos that could be used for the series moving forward

Rockstar Games 'GTA Online' may be set to hang around for a very long time

"GTA Online" is successful to a degree that is truly remarkable.

On top of the multiplayer game being immensely popular and profitable, it also featured a kind of staying power that is nearly unheard of in the industry.

It is no longer unusual to hear about the game still putting up impressive financial numbers even years after its initial launch since that has become commonplace.

Still, there are some questions that need to be answered about this particular multiplayer game, such as how long developers will offer support for it.

Interestingly enough, a few things discovered online recently could be hinting at what the developers and the publishers have in mind for this game.

Spotted by GameSpot, Rockstar Games' parent company Take-Two Interactive recently filed for two new trademarks.

Both filings feature updated logos, with one showing the familiar abbreviation of the series' name except that the letter "a" was set in lowercase, making the logo appear like "GTa." The other logo was stylized in the same way, but it had an "O" tacked on at the end that turned it into "GTaO."

Presumably, the second logo is for "GTA Online."

As ComicBook noted, the updated logos could be hinting that the developers were looking to do some rebranding. Given the title's age, rebranding may not be a bad move as there may be some gamers out there who are interested in it but are hesitant to join up now knowing that they would be very far behind other players.

Developers could even entice new players with some bonuses as part of a rebranding effort.

For now, the developers are keeping their plans under wraps, and it is still unclear if a rebranding effort is indeed underway.

It does seem safe to assume that "GTA Online" or perhaps "GTaO" will still be around in the future, though it could look a bit different.