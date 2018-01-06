'GTA Online' Rumors: Still Unclear What Pieces of New Content Devs Are Planning to Add Next

Recent SteamDB findings not expected to be major additions to the game

Rockstar Games Many 'GTA Online' players waiting to see what new items may be added this year

"GTA Online," the thriving multiplayer component that has extended the life of "GTA V," has been getting consistent updates and pieces of new content from its developers pretty much since it was first launched.

Because of that, players are again expecting the developers to introduce more additions this year. It is still unclear, however, what major content drops they may be planning to release.

Recently, some new discoveries seemed to suggest that perhaps the developers may be set to announce more downloadable content packs relatively soon.

Over on Twitter, @FoxySnaps drew attention to some items added to the game's SteamDB page, which were only labeled as unknown apps at the time. Were these the DLC packs that players have been looking for?

According to noted "GTA Online" player and tipster "@TezFunz2," those unknown apps are just Shark Card bundles. They could still turn out to be useful for some players, but they do not appear to be the DLC packs that many folks are looking for.

Unfortunately, it seems like players are just going to have to wait a little longer for those new DLC packs.

In the meantime, they can still check out a new item and some bonuses and deals still present in the game.

The new item in question is the Annis Savestra, and this new sports car is more than capable of tearing up the streets of Los Santos. On top of that, players can even install some upgrades that can turn the Annis Savestra into a weapon on wheels.

Players interested in purchasing the Annis Savestra can head on over to Legendary Motorsport to do so.

Specific vehicles are also currently on sale through Jan. 8, and players can also earn bonus GTA$ and RP for playing matches in the Slashers adversary mode through that aforementioned date as well.

More news about any additions coming to "GTA Online" should be made available soon.