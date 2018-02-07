'GTA Online' Update 2018: Battle Week, New Vehicles and More

Rockstar Games Even more vehicles have been added to 'GTA Online'

The latest "Grand Theft Auto Online" update is now live and it brings with it a number of new content for the game. Rockstar Games also announced the start of Battle Week allowing players to earn a bunch of bonuses while playing.

With Battle Week, players will be able to earn double GTA$ and RP across multiple modes including four of the latest modes namely Motor Wars, Slashers, Occupy, and Hardest Target.

The event also brings with it number of discounts in case players wanted to go shopping. Players can pick up great deals on items like the Chernobog mobile ballistic missile launcher, the Avenger, MK II items, among others.

In addition to Battle Week, the recent "GTA Online" update also added a number of new vehicles which can be picked up at the Southern San Andreas Super Autos. Some vehicles like the Canis Kamacho, while pricey, are worth every penny. The Hummer-like off-road vehicle is perfect for those looking for a good 4x4 vehicle to get them out of sticky situations.

However, the event isn't just for those who want to spend money. Players can also score a free Ammu-Nation shirt for their avatar whenever they log into the game! They just need to make sure to jump into "GTA Online" sometime between now and Feb. 12 in order to add it to their collection!

The update also introduces a new Premium Race and Time Trial events. First is the Premium Race dubbed "Bumblebee," where players are given the chance to test your skills and race for big cash. Then there's the Time Trial event "Route 68" can trip across the great state of San Andreas on historic Route 68, beating the time to be rewarded with GTA$ & RP.

"GTA Online" is currently available, as part of "Grand Theft Auto V," for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.