'GTA Online' Update: Annis Savestra Debuts As Rally Vehicle

Rockstar Games official website Promotional picture for "GTA Online."

Recent reports have revealed that game developer Rockstar has released yet another updated "Grand Theft Auto Online." The new update features a classic Annis Savestra Sports Classic that can be used as a rally vehicle and showpiece for fans.

According to reports, the Annis Savestra Sports Classic is part of the weekly update that the developers have taken to rolling out for "GTA Online." The classic vehicle is now available under the Legendary Motorsport and although it might look plain at first sight, fans are free to upgrade and store the car in the garage until they make a satisfying look out of it. This can usually be done for those with access to an Avenger or Mobile Operations Center. Upgrades can include a wide range of things, including body aesthetics and mounted machine guns.

Further reports have also revealed that aside from adding in the Annis Savestra Sports Classic, the developers have also announced several discounts and extended bonuses. For those who would like to own a Mobile Operations Center, they can acquire it for half the regular price until Jan. 8. The Coil Cyclone and Grotti Visione will be offered with a 30 percent discount, while Ocelot Ardent, FH-1 Hunter, P-45 Nokota, and HVY APC will be offered with a 25 percent discount. Considering that the prices will still be quite hefty in terms of "GTA" currency, the developers have announced that Slashers and Occupy in Adversary mode will be offering double the amount of prizes and RP until Jan. 8.

For those looking to earn more, the Premium Stunt Race offers big prizes, as well as the Time Trial. Rockstar has yet to announce until when these bonuses will last and if they will be extended but more information is expected to be released in the coming weeks. In the meantime, "GTA Online" is available on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.