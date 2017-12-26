'GTA Online' Update News: Overflod Autarch Hypercar Now Available

(Photo: Rockstar Games) An image from "GTA Online: Doomsday Heist."

Rockstar Games continues to release a wave of new content to "Grand Theft Auto Online" ("GTA Online").

After covering Los Santos and Blaine County with a blanket snow to get everyone in the holiday spirit, the studio has now added a new vehicle to play around with — the Overflod Autarch, per the reliable "GTA" watcher Tezfunz2 and is confirmed by another reliable leakster Foxy Snaps.

Overflod Autarch is now available,

Slashers Adversary mode.#GTAOnline — Fun 2 (@TezFunz2) December 26, 2017

Priced at $1,955,000, this latest addition happens to be one of the vehicles that the folks over at GTA Forums expected to arrive on "GTA Online" this month with the description as follows:

This is not a hypercar. It's not a sports prototype or a concept GT. It's something else. Something much, much better. And this isn't even an advert for whatever it is. The Autarch doesn't need an advert. It doesn't need anything it doesn't have already, least of all the approval of an irrelevance like you. No, you need it: more than you need money, dignity or life itself. Go on, we dare you not to buy it.

The Overflod Autarch is just one of the many Legendary Motorsport cars that are expected to make their way to "GTA Online" soon.

Following the release of Doomsday Heist, which is deemed the biggest update for the game this year, devoted players and dataminers found details pertaining to more vehicles that Rockstar is expected to release gradually.

The next cars players can look forward to on "GTA Online" could very well be the Comet Safari and Comet5. The description for the former reads:

Is there nothing the Pfister Comet cannot do? If you were a venture capitalist looking for the shortest route to your next midlife crisis, the Comet was your first and only choice. If you wanted something that preserved the classic reek of desperation but added a street-racer twist, the Retro Custom was top of the list. And now, if you're looking for something to slam around a hairpin bend in three feet of uphill mud, the Comet Safari has got you covered.

Some players are also reporting that the arrival of the Overflod Autarch on "GTA Online" appears to have marked the end of the snowy landscapes in the game added as part of the Christmas update.