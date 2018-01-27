'GTA Online' Update: Rockstar Games Extends Adversary Mode Event With Exclusive Bonuses

Rockstar Games via Twitter Promo image for "GTA Online's" new Air Quota mode.

Players of "GTA Online" can still access the exclusive events with bonus prizes in the newest Adversary Mode called Air Quota.

Earlier this month, game developer Rockstar Games introduced Air Quota as an all-new Adversary Mode in the game. As players can tell by its name, Air Quota will require gamers to maximize their skills in winning heists while they are flying over the skies of Los Santos in their missile-mounted planes. In every match, there will be 16 players divided into four teams and their goal is to hit their opponents with explosives.

To encourage players to try the new Adversary Mode, Rockstar Games has extended the Double GTA$ & RP rewards from every Air Quota match until Monday, Jan. 29.

On the other hand, there were earlier complaints on some gameplay elements in Air Quota. A Reddit user commented that the new game "is basically Kill Quota but with planes." The player added: "I mean, the mode would've been good, IF IT ONLY STUCK TO LAZERS OR HYDRAS! You don't just change your plane in magic smoke in a dogfight, Rockstar!"

So if players prefer to go on heists on the road, luckily, the weekly Premium Race and Time Trial challenge are still up until Jan. 29 with up to triple Double GTA$ and RP winnings.

As usual, players have two options to access the Premium Race. First, they can use their in-game phones and open the Quick Job App. They can also start the game by going into the yellow corona seen in Legion Square.

The top three players of every race will get bonus GTA$ and triple RP regardless of which rank they finish. The currently available Premium Race is called the "Tube Rider" and will require a Ruiner 2000.

On the other hand, the live Time Trial challenge is set in Blaine County, specifically along the coastal area. Players should set their waypoint to the location and look for the purple corona. Beating the time will reward players with more GTA$ and RP. The "Coast to Coast" Time Trial is also available until Monday.