Promotional picture for "Grand Theft Auto V."

The newest vehicle in "Grand Theft Auto V," the Karin 190z, is now available while Rockstar Games continues to offer major discounts on a variety of in-game items.

"As elegant as the most refined Grotti and as classy as the suavest Ocelot, this Sports Classic is a cup of piping hot sake in the face of fifty years of complacency," Rockstar Games said of the new Karin 190z.

"GTA V" players can get their own Karin 190z via the Legendary Motorsport shop.

Apart from a new vehicle, "GTA V" players can also continue to upgrade their bike needs, thanks to the 25 percent discount on all items in Biker Business Upgrades & Supplies. Rockstar Games has also cut the prices of special cargo crates by 25 percent for this week.

This week's discounts do not end there. All purchasable yachts are priced 30 percent lower than their regular costs. As for players who already have yachts but are looking to renovate them, this is the best time to do so since all reworks are discounted by 30 percent as well.

Items in the Aircraft Workshop are also on sale with 25 percent taken off of its prices this week. Meanwhile, 30 percent discounts are also available on Mobile Operations Center cabs and renovations as well as on fixes for the bunkers.

Several high-end vehicles were also discounted by 30 percent, and these include sports cars Ocelot Pariah and Coil Raiden as well as the super car Ocelot XA-21. Cosmetic upgrades, on the other hand, are also on sale less 25 percent, along with the set of The Doomsday Heist costumes and Import/Export tattoos.

Players also have the chance to win a stimulus bonus of up to GTA$250,000 and rebates worth GTA$1,000,000, which will be awarded by the San Andreas Treasury Department. To enter the contest, players will only have to log in to "GTA V" before Monday, Feb. 26.

Winning players will receive their bonuses and rebates through their Maze Bank accounts from Feb. 27 to March 6.