'GTA V' News: Weekly Update Brings New Vehicle Ubermacht Revolter and Limited-Time Discounts

Rockstar Games Promo image for "GTA V" featuring the Ubermacht Revolter.

In its latest weekly update for "Grand Theft Auto V," Rockstar Games introduced the newest addition to the vehicles roster called the Ubermacht Revolter along with a list of limited-time discounts on weapon upgrades.

The Ubermacht Revolter was designed to cater to the characters' double lives as "a well-rounded criminal" and for the times when they need to hit the red carpet.

"It needs to look respectable dropping you off at court, threatening picking you up from Bolingbroke, and when the deal goes south, it's gotta have enough horsepower to hightail your way back to HQ," Rockstar Games added.

This means that aside from having a sleek design, the Ubermacht Revolter should also be functional, which is why it can also be upgraded with a forward-facing machine gun mount.

Players can now get the new vehicle through Legendary Motorsport.

Meanwhile, speaking of upgrades, "GTA V" players can also visit the MOC or Avenger's Weapon Workshop and get major discounts on a number of weapon customization items.

Additional Mk II magazines, scopes, muzzles and weapon liveries are currently available with a 25 percent discount. Meanwhile, all Mk II weapon upgrades can be purchased with 30 percent cut from their original prices. Players should note that these offers only last until Jan. 29.

"GTA V" also features several events where players can win double, and even triple, the amount of GTA$ and Reputation Points (RP).

Up to Jan. 29, players can join the recently launched Adversary multiplayer mode called Air Quota and win double GTA$ and RP.

The weekly Premium Race and Time Trial challenge is also still up until Jan. 29.

Players with the Ruiner 2000 vehicle can still join the "Tube Rider" Premium Race, which can be accessed through the in-game mobile device's Quick Job App or visiting Legion Square and looking for the yellow corona. The top three winners will get triple RPs.

On the other hand, the Time Trial this week happens on the coastal area of Blaine County.