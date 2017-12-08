'GTA V Online' News: Game's Latest Expansion Pack, 'The Doomsday Heist,' to Arrive Dec. 12

Facebook/Grand Theft Auto V "The Doomsday Heist" expansion is arriving for free to players of "GTA V Online" this Dec. 12.

Rockstar Games is releasing its latest expansion for "Grand Theft Auto V Online (GTA V Online" next week, titled "The Doomsday Heist."

"The Doomsday Heist" is arriving next week and will have the players of "GTA V Online" finding themselves in an unlikely alliance with some of the game's characters. Based on the description of the upcoming DLC (downloadable content), "The Doomsday Heist" will feature a billionaire tech mogul, an idealistic intelligence agent, a socially awkward conspiracy theorist, and a neurotic supercomputer teaming up so that they protect San Andreas from what appears to be a nuclear annihilation.

"As apocalyptic threats mount from enemies unknown, you and your criminal crew are enlisted to untangle mysteries and eradicate threats spanning from the bustling streets of downtown Los Santos to the ocean floor and all the way to the inner depths of Mount Chiliad in an epic new online adventure," goes a portion of the expansion's plot description.

As seen on the trailer for "The Doomsday Heist," some of the highlights of the DLC will have players breaking into top-secret bases, going on bombing run, and driving a flying car, stealing a surface-to-air missile truck, exploring Mount Chilliad, and interacting with an AI named Clifford. It is also speculated that the game will feature a jet pack and an underwater car similar to the James Bond movie, "The Spy Who Loved Me," as a promotional image for the game seems to suggest so.

"The Doomsday Heist" is the first heist that will be added to "GTA V Online" since the game introduced online heists two years ago. The expansion will arrive for free to PS4, Xbox One, and PC on December 12

The announcement of the expansion has both surprised and delighted the fans of the game as it was thought earlier that Rockstar Games was unlikely to release another heist content.