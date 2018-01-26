'GTA VI' Release Date, Gameplay Rumors: When and What to Expect From the Much-Awaited Sequel

Rockstar Games Promo image for 'GTA 5 Online: The Doomsday Heist'

While Rockstar Games has yet to provide an official update on the much-awaited release of "Grand Theft Auto VI," there have been speculations in the rumor mill suggesting when the title will be released and what its gameplay might feature.

Announcement Eyed in 2020

Despite having released "GTA V" over four years ago, Rockstar Games is still keeping quiet on the release date of its successor. However, there have been some speculations that the game "GTA VI" might not be launched before 2021.

Video games analyst Michael Pachter previously told GamingBolt that he expects "GTA VI" to be announced in 2020, taking into consideration that a number of years had passed before Rockstar Games announced a sequel for another franchise, "Red Dead Redemption."

"Red Dead Redemption" was released in 2010, and Rockstar Games only confirmed its sequel in October 2016. Though it was slated for a release in fall 2017, the developer later announced that they would need more time to finish the game and said it would be made available in spring 2018.

Meanwhile, Rockstar Games does not appear to have the need to rush "GTA VI's" release, especially since "GTA V" continues to sell millions of copies every year, thanks to its consistent flow of updates.

"GTA VI" To Mainly Feature First-Person Mode and Female Protagonist?

As for "GTA VI's" gameplay, fans already have several suggestions for it and the highlights include a first-person mode and a female main protagonist.

According to reports, the fact that Rockstar Games later added the option to play "GTA V" from a first-person perspective could be a hint that the developer was now considering making this gameplay mode the new staple in "GTA VI."

Another favorite rumor among fans concerned the addition of a female main protagonist. Like other details about "GTA VI," this bit has not been confirmed. However, Rockstar Games had previously expressed they were open to adding a new female lead character to their franchises.

In an earlier interview with The Guardian, "GTA V" co-writer Dan Houser said: "In the future, could we do a game with a lead female character? Of course. We just haven't found the right game for it yet, but it's one of the things that we always think about."

Houser further explained that they would add a female lead protagonist once "the right game for it" has been realized.