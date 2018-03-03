'Guardians Of The Galaxy 3' Rumors: 'Star Wars' Legend Mark Hamill Open To Star

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Actor Mark Hamill waves as he arrives at the premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Hollywood, California December 14, 2015.

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" may have just earned a cast member from a galaxy far, far away.

Mark Hamill has expressed interest in starring in the third film centered on Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and company, and it is all thanks to a fan.

A Twitter user tweeted to director James Gunn to find a role for the "Star Wars" legend in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." He tagged Hamill in the tweet, and both of them responded and eventually discussed meeting up and making it official.

"I think [Hamill] lives around the corner from me in Malibu so he can just come over and we can talk about it over a cup of coffee," Gunn tweeted.

"I would be happy to do so, both as a good neighbor [and] an unemployed actor," Hamill then tweeted back, telling Gunn that they should talk about it via direct message if he is serious, which he appears to be.

DM me for my contact info if you're serious.

(& a good neighbor)

xoxo, mh — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) February 26, 2018

Just followed you. Is that how DM's work? — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) February 26, 2018

Fans were instantly hyped about the possibility that Hamill will be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) via "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3."

This is made more exciting for comic book fans. Although he is best known as the legendary Luke Skywalker, Hamill is also a fan-favorite voice actor of the popular DC Comics villain Joker.

Of course, nothing is set in stone at the moment although there is now hope and expectation that "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" will be graced by the presence of the "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" actor.

It might be a while before fans hear anything official as the film is not hitting the theaters until 2020. By then, the MCU will be very different from what fans have seen in the last decade.

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" will also be a game-changing film for the franchise as Gunn has said in the past that it will be set after the events of "Avengers 4" and will set up the next couple of decades of Marvel movies.