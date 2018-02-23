'Guardians of the Galaxy 3' to Begin Filming in Atlanta Early Next Year?

Reuters/Hannah McKay Cast members (L-R) Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Pom Klementieff, Chris Pratt, Kurt Russell, Karen Gillan, director James Gunn and Michael Rooker pose as they attend a premiere of the film "Guardians of the galaxy, Vol. 2" in London, Britain, April 24, 2017.

Marvel has not officially announced "Guardians of the Galaxy 3" yet, but a new report suggests that its crew has already been at work in Georgia. The film is reportedly slated for release in 2020 and will begin filming in Atlanta in 2019.

This March, Marvel will resume principal photography for "Captain Marvel." As "Avengers: Infinity War" hits theaters in May, the studio will also start the production on the much-awaited "Spider-Man: Homecoming" sequel. With the development of its 2019 film slate already in full gear, Marvel is expected to start preparing for its 2020 film slate, which includes "Guardians of the Galaxy 3."

According to The Hashtag Show, the crew of "Guardians of the Galaxy 3" has already been in Fayette County, Georgia for the pre-production of the film. Fayette County is where the Pinewood Atlanta Studios is and, it is where "Guardians of the Galaxy 3" is rumored to film in early 2019.

The film's rumored 2019 filming schedule makes sense if one is to take a look at MCU's timeline. If the third "Guardians of the Galaxy" film is hitting theaters in May 2020, that makes its premiere a year after the release of the fourth and final "Avengers" film, which will wrap the current phase. Previously, it was reported that "Guardians of the Galaxy 3" will usher in the next phase of the MCU and will pick up after the events in "Avengers 4."

Back in summer, director James Gunn said "Guardians of the Galaxy 3" would hit theaters in 2020, but he did not confirm when it would start production. He also revealed that he had already completed the first draft of the script, suggesting that the project is moving forward despite lack of official updates from Marvel.

As of now, the plot of the film is still unknown. However, fans can expect to get hints about the future of the Guardians after the conclusion of "Avengers 4," which arrives in May next year.