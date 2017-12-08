'Guardians of the Galaxy' Star Kurt Russell to Play Santa Claus for a Netflix Holiday Film

Kurt Russell is no stranger to the role that calls for kind, older men, as he expertly showed in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2." His next role on Netflix takes this part of his acting range to a whole new level as Russell prepares to play Santa Claus in a holiday movie.

The veteran actor is also teaming up with a young cast that includes Judah Lewis, the lead star of "The Babysitter," as well as Darby Camp from "Big Little Lies," as Hollywood Reporter revealed in their exclusive.

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Actor Kurt Russell is set to play Santa Claus in a Netflix holiday movie.

The trio will be working together in a still-unnamed holiday movie for Netflix, although earlier reports hint that it will be a special feature that mixes live action with CG characters and effects.

The story is as family-friendly as it gets, as Lewis and Camp play brother and sister who are out to prove that Santa is real. The plan, part of it at least, is to get irrefutable proof that he exists on camera.

One thing will lead to another, however, and the siblings cause Santa Claus to rash his sleigh in Chicago. They now have to work together to deliver Santa's Christmas mission, or else the holidays will be ruined.

Kurt Russell played Ego the Living Planet in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2," according to IGN. His new role is as round and jolly as his previous one, with "The Angry Birds Movie" co-director Clay Kaytis guiding him along from the helm.

Chris Columbus, himself a veteran of family-oriented franchises like "Home Alone" and "Harry Potter," is producing the project. Erik-Jan De Boer, the Oscar-winning contributor to "Life of Pi," is heading the visual effects department.

Despite a timely announcement during this year's holiday season, production for the new movie will not start until January 2018. The production team of this yet-untitled movie plans to release the feature in time for the 2018 holiday season.