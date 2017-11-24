'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Cast News: Adam Warlock Not Yet Confirmed to Appear

Facebook/guardiansofthegalaxy Promotional image for 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2'

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" blew away a lot of Marvel fans earlier this year when its post-credits scene revealed Adam Warlock. However, fans should not get too excited.

Director James Gunn has revealed that Adam Warlock may not be appearing in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." On Twitter, Gunn clarified to his many followers that they "never confirmed" Warlock's inclusion in the sequel. However, that does not mean Warlock will never see the light of day.

"Who knows how long it will take him to bake in that cocoon," Gunn wrote in the tweet. "That said, I love Adam. But the time must be right."

Gunn also echoed something he had already revealed earlier this year: Adam Warlock will not be in "Avengers: Infinity War" or "Avengers 4." The director explained that he even had to push for the post-credits scene not to be cut from "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2."

It can be recalled that the 2017 sequel to "Guardians of the Galaxy" featured a post-credits scene with Sovereign ruler Ayesha (Elizabeth Debicki) admiring the cocoon that encased Adam Warlock. The scene drew a lot of attention from fans, but it looks like they will have to wait a long time before Warlock is unveiled in all his glory.

In the meantime, fans can peruse through the "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" script which Gunn recently made available online. The director made good on his promise and announced through his Twitter handle that anyone can now read the script with no charge by just clicking on the link he provided.

As for the script of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," Gunn revealed in August earlier this year that he is already working on it. Gunn notably wrote the scripts for both "Guardians of the Galaxy" and its recent sequel. However, the third installment is not scheduled to premiere until after the release of the two upcoming "Avengers" films.