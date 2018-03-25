Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Actor Mark Hamill waves as he arrives at the premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Hollywood, California December 14, 2015.

Mark Hamill remains open to star in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" a month after he first communicated with director James Gunn on Twitter about the possibility.

For those who do not know, a fan who campaigned for the "Star Wars" legend to be featured in the third film centered on the space adventures of Star-Lord's (Chris Pratt) group of misfits paved the way for Hamill and Gunn to actually consider and talk about it.

The two agreed to meet at some point since they also happen to live not far from each other in Malibu. Hamill confirmed recently to ET Canada that the meeting has not happened yet, but the actor is still looking forward to it not just because he wants in on "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3."

"We talked a little on direct message and he was going out of town and I said, 'I'd love to meet you anytime,' and I'm not trying to lobby for a part, just as a neighbor and a friend," Hamill said.

"So, no, I haven't met him, and I don't know if anything will come of it, but that just shows you, that's an example, of how social media has changed our world. You wind up being friends with some author or political pundit that you've never met, because if you follow them, you can talk privately," he went on to say.

Hamill gushed more about the wonders of social media in times like this before he declared himself a fan of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" films.

While fans would want to see Hamill join the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) at some point, especially now that his stint as Luke Skywalker in the space opera franchise "Star Wars" might be coming to an end, he pointed out that, "They don't need me, they've got such a talented cast."

After seeing the interview, Gunn took to Twitter to reiterate his interest to meet Hamill, saying that he would want to grab a cup of coffee when he returns home from Atlanta.

"Guardians of the Galaxy" is not the only way that Hamill can enter the MCU though. The actor, who is also known for his voice acting work as the DC Comics villain Joker, liked a tweet campaigning for him to play the role of Doctor Octopus in a new "Spider-Man" film with Tom Holland although no official talks have come out of that yet.

A role in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" is not the only possible gig that Hamill could get via social media. Not too long ago, another fan also lobbied for a role for the actor in the series adaptation of "The Witcher."

Hamill also expressed willingness to be part of the Netflix show even though he does not know anything about it. While "The Witcher" series has not reached the casting phase yet, showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich gushed about the possibility.

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" hits the theaters in 2020. Whether Hamill ends up in it, fans will just have to wait and see.