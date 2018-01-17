'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Gets 2020 Release Date

REUTERS/Hannah McKay Cast members (L-R) Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Pom Klementieff, Chris Pratt, Kurt Russell, Karen Gillan, director James Gunn and Michael Rooker pose as they attend a premiere of the film "Guardians of the galaxy, Vol. 2" in London, Britain, April 24, 2017.

The release date for the third movie installment of "Guardians of the Galaxy" has been confirmed, and it is happening in 2020.

The confirmation came from no less than the movie series' director, James Gunn.

In a Twitter conversation with a fan, Gunn was asked if there would be a "Guardians of the Galaxy 3" in the franchise. Without hesitation, he confirmed that the movie was happening and it would be released sometime in 2020.

It can also be recalled that the making of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" had already been confirmed by the director in an earlier Facebook post.

In the post that was dated September 2017, Gunn had thanked fans in the United Kingdom for their support in the release of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" on Blu-Ray and DVD. Later on, in the comments section, someone asked when they could expect to see the third movie, to which Gunn said: "In a little under 3 years."

In the recent Twitter post, Gunn somewhat confirmed the 2020 premiere date for "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." Marvel has also reportedly secured at least three premiere dates for that year - May 1, Aug. 7, and Nov. 6 - and one of these will likely belong to the Chris Pratt-led film.

While Marvel has not yet made any announcements, fans can narrow down the highly possible dates for when "Vol. 3" will hit theaters. It can be recalled that the first movie was released in the United States on Aug. 1, 2014 while the sequel came out on May 5, 2017. These dates have worked very well for the franchise, so it would not be surprising to see the third film be released in a schedule similar to its predecessors.

Meanwhile, as for the movie's plot, there is still very little known bout "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." However, fans are most likely to see the whole crew together, including Peter Quill, aka Star-Lord (Pratt); Gamora (Zoe Saldana); Drax (Dave Bautista); Groot (Vin Diesel); Rocket (Bradley Cooper/Sean Gunn); Nebula (Karen Gillan); and Mantis (Pom Klementieff).