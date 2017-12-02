Are Drax (Dave Bautista) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) going to end up together on "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"? Some fans assume these two characters have a physical attraction but writer and director James Gunn debunks the speculations.

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" won't be in theaters until 2020, director James Gunn confirmed.

Gunn told a fan, who asked about Drax and Mantis hooking up, that it won't happen on "Guardians of the Galaxy." Despite the common assumption that the characters are attracted to each other, Gunn clarified that the closeness between Drax and Mantis isn't romantic at all.

"Drax and Mantis have a father daughter/friend relationship," the director revealed. "We've been trained by movies to think male-female friendships lead to romance because they so often do. But that isn't always the case, obviously," he added.

Stuff between the Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) and Gamora (Zoe Saldana) might progress in "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" as far as hooking up goes. Gamora already hinted her feelings in Vol. 2 and it might be time for Peter to act on it in the upcoming installment.

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," however, won't arrive in theaters until after "Avengers 4" or around 2020. Last October, Gunn clued in that he's almost done writing the third installment's full draft, which means the movie still has a long way to go before the actual production begins.

It might be worth the wait for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), though. Gunn said that the final installment of "Guardians of the Galaxy" will lay the groundwork for the future of the franchise.

"It's going to really expand the cosmic universe. We're going to be setting up new characters," the director revealed. "It will be the last movie of this version of Guardians of the Galaxy."

Gunn is closely working together with Marvel boss Kevin Feige in the next phase of the MCU. There have been discussions of spinoffs as well but nothing has been officially set in the cards.