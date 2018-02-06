Guillermo del Toro Receives Best Director at Directors Guild of America

REUTERS/Benoit Tessier Jury member film director Guillermo del Toro poses on the red carpet at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, in this May 14, 2015 file photo.

Mexican director Guillermo del Toro has recently received the Best Director award from the esteemed Directors Guild of America (DGA), for his Oscar entry film "The Shape of Water." The awards ceremony took place at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills on the night of Feb. 3 last Saturday.

Del Toro was granted the highest possible honor from the DGA with the award. Along with the 53-year-old director, other nominees were other big Hollywood names such as Jordan Peele, Christopher Nolan, Martin McDonagh, and Greta Gerwig. Del Toro's Best Director win from the DGA is deemed a good sign, making him a premium contender for Best Director in the upcoming Oscar's.

After receiving the award, del Toro shared to his co-directors that "The Shape of Water" is a film that he was initially very apprehensive to make. He further elaborated during his acceptance speech that "It was a movie that was full of many reasons why it shouldn't work, and those are the reasons why it works." Furthermore, del Toro also discussed the women's rights movement, gender equality, and sexual harassment in the entertainment business, and that his film represents "inclusion" in Hollywood.

In the past 14 years, winners of the DGA eventually won the Oscar award for Best Director, except in 2012, which was won by Ang Lee for the film "The Life of Pi."

Del Toro's Oscar entry film is about a woman who is unable to speak, played by Sally Hawkins, who stumbles upon a sea creature with physical qualities that are similar to those of humans. The fish creature is played by Doug Jones, and he eventually falls in love with the mute woman. Del Toro describes the story to be somewhat of a parable, and that it is the type of story that needs to be told for everyone to witness and experience.