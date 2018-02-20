'Guilty Gear' News: Creator Says Next Game Will Have Simpler Mechanics

Arc System Works The "Guilty Gear" franchise is best known for having anime-style aesthetics paired up with deep, complex fighting game mechanics.

Japanese video game developer Daisuke Ishiwatari, best known for creating the popular anime fighter "Guilty Gear," said in a recent interview that he wants to tone down the complexity in the series' next entry.

Fighting games are a niche genre, everyone knows that, but even a niche genre can have niche franchises, and that is where "Guilty Gear" comes in. As far as fighters go, the "Guilty Gear" franchise is one of the most complex and complicated ones out there with several mechanics layered on top of one another. To someone unfamiliar with the fighting game scene, it could prove to be a daunting barrier of entry, which is why Ishiwatari said in an interview with Destructoid that they plan to tone it down a bit to make the game more accessible.

"After releasing Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2 it's clear what we need to improve on. The key is to win over more users because of the complex controls," he said.

"But if we implement everything the game will no longer be Guilty Gear. It's hard to balance out all the improvements. One thing that we have to do in the next installment is to reduce the number of systems; it's too complicated for everyone. You can expect that in the next game."

A surprising sentiment to come from the creator of a series known for being one of the most hardcore fighters in the market, but it is true that "Guilty Gear's" numerous mechanics tend to scare away newcomers. And with the recent success of Arc System Works' "Dragon Ball FighterZ," a lot of more casual fighters have now set their sights on the Japanese developer so perhaps they want to cash in on that current attention by creating a game that will be more appealing to a broader audience.